News

Idaho Falls Police Department holding press conference in Angie Dodge homicide

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 09:29 PM MDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 04:56 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting the public to a press conference Thursday May, 16 in order to share details about developments in the 1996 homicide of Idaho Falls resident, Angie Dodge.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson and Captain of the Investigations Bureau Bill Squires will be speaking.

The conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the City of Idaho Falls Council Chambers in the Idaho Falls City Annex Building.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories