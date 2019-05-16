Idaho Falls Police Department holding press conference in Angie Dodge homicide

Facebook

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting the public to a press conference Thursday May, 16 in order to share details about developments in the 1996 homicide of Idaho Falls resident, Angie Dodge.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson and Captain of the Investigations Bureau Bill Squires will be speaking.

The conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the City of Idaho Falls Council Chambers in the Idaho Falls City Annex Building.