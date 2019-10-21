Idaho Falls Police Department investigating armed robbery

Common Cents armed robbery suspect

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police are investigating a late night robbery at the Common Cents in the 1000 block of S Boulevard. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say surveillance video shows a man entering the store, showed the cashier a gun and demanded money. He got a small amount of money and left going north towards 10th street.

According to a press release, "The suspect is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, with a black mask over his face and safety glasses. He was carrying a black drawstring backpack."

Anyone with additional information is asked to report it to Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200, the anonymous line at (208) 522-1983, or online at ifcrime.org