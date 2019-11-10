Idaho Falls Police Department investigating incident

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police are investigating reports of gunshots after an early morning altercation. It happened at Hurricanes Bar 888 Holmes Avenue around 1:30am.

A female was leaving the bar when a man tried to enter her car. According to police another man shot a gun at the car. All 3 left before police arrived. They were able to find the female and talk to her. The two men are still wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.