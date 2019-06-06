Idaho Falls Police to present 5-year strategic plan

Chief Bryce Johnson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department will bring its five-year strategic plan to a public meeting tonight.

According to the department, the plan includes a look at goals and focus areas for the future, including a new police facility. Officers also want to discuss improved crime management and prevention plans, enhanced traffic enforcement, and other areas.

Police Chief Bryce Johnson said his mission is "to create an environment free from crime and the fear of crime" and that the five-year plan would guide the major decisions and focus of the department through 2024.

He said some of the other key objectives include community oriented policing, additional school resource officers, enhanced traffic enforcement, neighborhood police officers and a dedicated cold-case unit.

The presentation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers.