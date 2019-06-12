Idaho Falls Power repairs erosion near lower power plant

IFP

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls Power (IFP) contractor has completed work restoring an eroded riverbank wall near the lower Snake River power plant. The original wall was built to support the old lower power plant facility in 1940.

IFP Bank erosion

IFP Bank erosion

In a report to the City Council, IFP said heavy rain built back-pressure between the wall and river over the Memorial Day weekend. They were concerned that continued erosion would threaten the substation and control building. Contractors were called to rebuild the bank and install rip-rap along the bank.

IFP

IFP

The work required 300 cubic yards of rip-rap along 150 feet of shoreline. The project cost $23,100. HK Contractors was the low of three bidders for the work.

IFP

IFP

While the plant was offline, IFP was also able to complete a new electrical panel in the substation, a battery charger, and updated protection relays for the substation.