Idaho Falls public works responding to two water main breaks

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 1/13/18 4:42 P.M.: Water has been restored on Susanne Avenue.

The water main on 1st street is repaired.

Back fill is starting, lanes will be restricted till 6:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL STORY: Public Works is responding to two separate water main breaks due to frost

The first one is at 1st Street and Easy Street, near Winco.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction.

There is no interruption to water service.

The city is estimating two hours to repair the water main, with traffic returning to normal around 6:00 p.m. tonight, barring unforeseen conditions.

The second break is in the 1100 block of Susanne Avenue.

Water is off to residents in this one block area.

The city hopes to have everything repaired in two hours.

