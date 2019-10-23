Idaho Falls Regional Airport introduces new baggage claim area

-IDA- Introduces new baggage claim area

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Construction has been a headache for travelers for more than a year at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, but Tuesday is a day for celebrating.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held as city leaders and airport employees proudly introduced the new baggage claim area.

The Chamber of Commerce presented the airport with a certificate and used a gold ribbon instead of the traditional red to represent good fortune for upcoming business at the airport.

A representative for the airport said management is excited to introduce the new baggage claim addition to the community and nearby travelers.

"The new baggage claim will speed up travelers' time of getting their bags, and we will be able to handle multiple fights at a time," said Rick Cloutier, director of Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

Those who are flying next week will be the first to pick up their luggage at the new baggage claim area.