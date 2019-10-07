Idaho Falls Zoo hours extended

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you haven't had a chance to visit the “Best Little Zoo in the West" this year, don't worry, because its doors are still open.

Although the season may look as though it is coming to an end, the Idaho Falls Zoo wants people to know they are extending their zoo hours for one more week.

The zoo says the pleasant weather makes this an ideal time to keep their doors open.

Christopher Horsley, recreation superintendent said, "If you had not yet been out to the zoo this season, then there is one more week to come out. We had the third-highest record-setting attendance for the zoo this year. So we just want to thank the public and the community for really supporting us and the efforts that are going on here at the zoo. We couldn't do it without you guys."

The zoo will open again Oct. 24-26 for "Boo at the zoo" and will open periodically during the school season for educational programs.