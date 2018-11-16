Idaho Falls Zoo launches Penguin Cam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - You can now check on the penguins at the Idaho Falls Zoo, even though the zoo is closed for the season.

The zoo just got an EarthCam, a web camera that allows visitors to view an area of the zoo in real time online 24 hours a day, even though the zoo is closed for the season.

The zoo chose the African Penguin Cove to debut the new technology. Residents and others from around the world will be able to view the indoor area to see African penguins and watch feedings, pool cleanings, observe animal care procedures, and interactions between the birds while they are inside in view of the camera.

Click here to check in on the penguins.