UPDATE: Idaho Falls duplex fire ruled as arson

Related Stories Idaho Falls gun shots under investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 8/31/2018 7:15 p.m. Further investigation into a duplex fire Thursday night in Idaho Falls has been ruled as arson.

A suspect, Eric Bagge of Idaho Falls has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree arson and resisting and obstructing an officer.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports four adults and one child were able to self-evacuate from a structure fire near the intersection of Hoopes Avenue and 12th Street Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters report flames were coming from the exterior of one of the duplex units on the south side when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it from extending into the garage, attic, home, vehicles and surrounding structures, including a large apartment complex to the south of the duplex.



Firefighters overhauled the structure and continued checking for extension.

The fire damaged bushes, vinyl fencing and siding. There was also some smoke damage to the attic.

Officials say there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See related story about this incident HERE.