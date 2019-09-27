Arby's donates $3,500 to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Arby's Make a Difference campaign has granted $3,500 to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

The funds will be used to help provide assistance in relieving food insecurities locally and regionally.

"This fundraiser helps to ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential," said Amanda Robertsof Kona Inc, Arby's Franchisee. "We're thrilled to be able to give back and reinvest funds in Idaho Falls and surrounding areas for such a significant cause."

The Make a Difference campaign raised nearly $6 million to support national organizations dedicated to providing kids the future they deserve.

This year, nearly half of the funds raised, $2.88 million, will be reinvested locally in communities across America.

Additional funds will be granted to Arby's Foundation national non-profit partners Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry and Junior Achievement (3DE) to support programs focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness.