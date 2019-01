IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to fire at Arctic Circle on 1st Street Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, there were no active flames or smoke.

The fire department says the fire is out, and it appears to be from grease on the floor from a fryer.

Evacuations are in place as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.