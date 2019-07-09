Bellin Road closure set to begin Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bellin Road will be closed from Pancheri Drive to Broadway for approximately 12 days beginning Wednesday.

The closure is to accommodate the installation of underground sewer and water lines associated with the construction of Idaho National Laboratory's Park-N-Ride project.

Detours will be in place, and access will be permitted for local residents only.

Barring unforeseen conditions, there will be no disruption in water service to residents.

You can view an interactive construction map HERE.