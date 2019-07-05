Chip sealing and fog coating starts Monday

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - HK Contractors will chip seal, broom and fog coat several Idaho Falls city streets near Melaleuca Field over the next 30 days.

Officials ask you watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. The schedule is as follows:

Beginning Monday, July 8:

Garfield Street - Royal Avenue to NW Bonneville Drive

Ada Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Bannock Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Bear Avenue – W Anderson Street to Iona Street

Bingham Avenue– Iona Street to Shelley Street

Blaine Avenue– W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Boise Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

Canyon Avenue – Shelley Street to W Elva Street

Cassia Avenue – W Anderson Street to W Elva Street

W Crowley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard

Elmore Avenue – W Shelley Street to Riverside Drive

W Elva Street- Bannock Avenue to N Lee Avenue

Iona Street – Elmore Avenue to N Boulevard

Jefferson Avenue – W Anderson Street to I Street

W Shelley Street – Jefferson Avenue to N Boulevard

6th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue

7th Street – S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue

S Boulevard to N Holmes Avenue Jennie Lee Drive – 17th Street to 21st Street

Beginning Sunday, July 14: