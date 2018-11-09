City council votes to fly POW MIA flag year round

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously voted tonight to fly the POW MIA flag year round. The flag will be flown 24/7, 365 day a year at city hall, the Vietnam Memorial, Idaho Falls Power, the War Memorial along River Walk and the Idaho Falls Airport.

Council members took some heat from veterans when the city started discussing the possible need of a flag policy. One option suggested was that the flag only be flown six days a year at city hall. Many people were angered by that idea. After a long meeting discussing ideas, veterans suggested flying the flag all the time and that's what the council agreed to tonight.