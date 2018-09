MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police report the driver of a Silverado Pickup truck left the exit ram and struck a power pole near Lindsey Boulevard and US Highway 20 early Friday morning.

Officers found the driver unconscious around 1:58 a.m.

The driver received medical attention and was later placed under arrest for excessive driving under the influence.

Damage to the power pole is estimated at $10,000.