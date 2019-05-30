Hillary Radcliffe named to Idaho Falls school board

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls School Board has selected Hillary Radcliffe to fill the unexpired term of Deidre Warden on the panel.

Radcliffe grew up in Idaho Falls and attended local schools, graduating from Idaho Falls High School.

"I believe that education is the key to success on an individual as well as a community level, and I am excited by the opportunity to contribute my skills and time to further strengthen education in Idaho Falls," said Radcliffe in her letter of interest to the board.

She was among ten original candidates to express interest in the position. One dropped out before the board conducted interviews on May 21.

Board Chair Larry Wilson said the decision was difficult. "The things that impressed us about Hillary were her experience in the school district, her forward thinking, and her passion."

She will be sworn in during the board's June 12 meeting. The Zone 5 seat will be up for election in November.