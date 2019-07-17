Idaho Falls Airport sees record number of passengers for first half of 2019

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Airport (IDA) passenger numbers for the first half of 2019 show a record number of passengers flying through the IDA's gates.

From January 1 to June 30 of 2019, the airport handled approximately 165,000 total passengers.

That number is nearly 20,000 passengers more than flew through the airport during the same period in 2018. This translates to a 15% increase over the same period in 2018.

"We are very pleased to see such a significant increase in our passenger numbers," said IDA Director Rick Cloutier. "The airport staff has been working with the airlines to increase frequency of flights and increase the size of the aircraft, and we are definitely seeing the benefits of that work in our increased passenger counts."

The exact numbers show that in 2018, from January 1 to June 30, 143,995 people flew through the airport. In 2019 that number for the same time period increased to 164,666.

"The airport normally sees a large increase in passengers during the months of July to September," said Cloutier. "So while we've already seen a big increase in passengers, we are optimistic that these numbers will continue to show increases for the remainder of the year."

In addition to the work to expand the frequency of flights and increase the size of the aircraft serving the city, the airport is also undergoing a variety of improvements that will further increase the capabilities of the facility in the future.

One of the runways was recently rebuilt and the baggage claim is currently being replaced and improved. Food service in the terminal has been upgraded and expanded and a terminal expansion is planned. The terminal expansion will include new security screening space (TSA), the addition of two new gates, bringing the total to five gates, new passenger boarding bridges, additional passenger gate waiting space and additional concessions and restaurant space.