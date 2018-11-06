Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Mayor, city council recommend flag policy for POW/MIA flag at city facilities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Following discussion at the Monday city council work session, Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are forwarding a recommended city flag policy to the regular city council meeting to be held on Thursday.

The proposal, as it will be presented for a discussion and vote, would include the POW/MIA flag being flown twenty four hours a day, 365 days a year at the Idaho Falls City Hall, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Freeman Park, the War Memorial on Memorial Drive, at Idaho Falls Power and at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.  

The recommendation comes following broad public input provided to the council over the past several weeks.

Veterans that contacted us consider this a big win and important for veterans and families of veterans everywhere.

The new recommendations will be drafted into a proposed flag policy for the city and will be considered for a final vote this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

