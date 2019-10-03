Idaho Falls seeks "CUSP" volunteers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls is looking for volunteers to participate in reviewing the city's "best practices" and make recommendations on the future.

The "CUSP" Initiative (Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress) was created by Mayor Rebecca Casper to maintain, sustain, and improve the range of opportunities available to Idaho Falls citizens. The various committees include education, diversity and inclusion, environment and sustainability, public and personal safety, community enrichment, health care and public health, housing and transportation, and economic and business climate.

The committees were established by the Idaho Falls City Council in July.

"We are looking for information…data…what should we be doing, how do we stack up right now and how can we get better for the future," said Casper. "How do we have a meaningful impact on the future of our community?"

The initiative reviews areas that are not typically served by city departments, but touch a number of areas important to citizens. "They come from all walks of life, they bring a vast array of experiences and talents to the community and have widely varying backgrounds. Our community is colorful, diverse, textured," added Casper. "That is what makes it special."

The application can be found here.

Citizens can rank their top three choices for committee assignments, but not all who apply may be selected for a committee assignment. The program is not limited to Idaho Falls residents.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., October 11.