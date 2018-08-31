Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls to provide airport tours

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 12:10 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 01:19 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls residents will get a first-hand look behind the scenes at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Thursday, September 6.

Airport Director Rick Cloutier and his staff will provide tours and answer questions about the airport and its operations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Tours will include the airport building, airfield, and equipment as well as other airport operations. 

The airport will also provide refreshments and photo booth. Parking will be free.
 

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories