Idaho Falls to provide airport tours

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls residents will get a first-hand look behind the scenes at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Thursday, September 6.

Airport Director Rick Cloutier and his staff will provide tours and answer questions about the airport and its operations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tours will include the airport building, airfield, and equipment as well as other airport operations.

The airport will also provide refreshments and photo booth. Parking will be free.

