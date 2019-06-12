Idaho Falls Zoo opens Habitat after years of being closed

Via Idaho Falls Zoo Facebook page

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Zoo will open the doors to the Habitat building after years of being closed to the public.

The Habitat is the log building located in the zoo behind the gift shop which houses the living areas for animal ambassadors, the animals that are part of the zoo's education programs.

"Thanks to the recent addition of the William J. Maeck Education Center, we were able to expand the Habitat which allows for a better space for both the animals who live there and the public thus providing an opportunity to have a more engaging zoo experience," said Education Curator Sunny Katseanes.

The Habitat will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from June 14 through August 17 and will be staffed by two long-term members of the Junior Zoo Crew, the zoo's teen education program.

At the Habitat, you'll be able to observe and interact with some animal ambassadors including mammals, birds and reptiles.

The zoo is open daily (including holidays) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Labor Day.

On both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, all men will be admitted free to the zoo with a paid child's admission.