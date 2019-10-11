IFPD presents Melaleuca with Community Partner Award for donated office space

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson presented a Community Partner Award to Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot Thursday at the Idaho Falls City Council Meeting.

This award recognizes a major donation Melaleuca recently made in support of the police department.

In late 2018, VanderSloot reached out to the police department offering IFPD use the 3,500 square feet of downtown office space located in the same building as the Melaleuca Product Store for a two-year time period at no cost to the department or City.

He also offered to cover the cost of all utilities over the next two years in this space as well as some renovation costs to meet department needs.

"While this is not a permanent solution, it is one that allows us to address a few immediate quality of life and operational issues at the department," said Chief Johnson. "We are grateful to Frank and Melaleuca for recognizing our need and for graciously offering space to help alleviate some of those needs while more permanent options are pursued."

This summer, the Idaho Falls Police administrative offices moved from the Bonneville County Law Enforcement Building into the space donated by Melaleuca.

It includes several offices, a small conference room and restrooms.

While it is physically attached to the Melaleuca Product Store, Idaho Falls Police officers and staff have their own entrance, and the space is not accessible from the Melaleuca Product Store.

The donation of this space is being offered on a guaranteed basis until 2021, after which time alternate arrangements will need to be made.

"Our local police should be heroes to all of us," said VanderSloot. "Their lives are tough enough without having to work without adequate space and resources. We had some extra space. It's the least that we could do to make it available to them."

Currently, the Idaho Falls Police Department is spread between eight different locations around the city, with staff on a day to day basis at six of those locations.

If you need to pick up a police report, have your fingerprints taken for a background check or need to walk-in to report a crime, you should go to the IFPD desk in the Bonneville County Law Enforcement Building located at 605 N Capital Avenue.