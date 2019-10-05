Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena opens this weekend

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is set to open the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena this weekend with sessions open to the public.

Public skate sessions will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Admission is $4 dollars for youth ages four to 12 and 13 and older is $4.75.

Skate rentals are available for an additional $3.50.

The first floor of the arena consists of an 85 foot by 190 foot ice surface, large lobby area, rental shop, snack bar and locker room facilities.

This facility also hosts state hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions every year.