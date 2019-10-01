Kristin Chenoweth coming to Idaho Falls

Cropped Photo: Drama League / CC BY 2.0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can see Kristin Chenoweth in concert on Saturday, October 12.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater as part of the Theater's centennial celebration.

Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer whose career spans film, television, voiceover and stage.

"The Colonial Theater was built as a vaudeville theater in 1919, with acoustics that predate amplification. In celebrating the theater's 100th year, we wanted to bring someone in who could really pay tribute to the theater and Ms. Chenoweth seemed like an obvious choice and perfect fit," Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council Brandi Newton said. "The theater was built for someone with the talent and voice of Ms. Chenoweth."

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets are available by phone at 208-522-0471, online HERE or in person at the Idaho Falls Arts Council box office at 498 A Street, Idaho Falls.