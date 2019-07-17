Introducing the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District announced a new long-term partnership with Mountain America Credit Union.

Sterling Nielsen, the president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union, said, "I went to my board of directors and told them this is a way to make a difference in the community."

A difference that the Auditorium District believes will change the face of east Idaho's economy forever.

Terry Gazdik, Chair of the Auditorium District, said, "It's important that the community knows that this is for them, and we're excited about the economic boost this will bring and the entertainment value."

Entertainment is a key factor that will help the city of Idaho Falls in its goal to become a regional draw.

Rebecca Casper, Idaho Falls mayor, said, "Right now people may travel here for retail, they may travel here for medical, they may travel here to visit our museums or hear the symphony, but now there is a reason to stay."

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, grew up in Idaho Falls and wants to see a positive change for the area.

McGeachin said, "People that I have known for decades, and we all share the same vision to create great opportunities for our families and our business community. We want people to stay. Stay here in Idaho Falls."

Gazdik said, "We have so many people that leave Idaho Falls stating that there isn't enough here for them to do, and this is really the answer. This is the answer. We now have more to offer to the community."

They are hoping to break ground in October if they meet their fundraising goal of $10 million. Right now they are at $4.5 million.