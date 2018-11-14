Local sporting equipment drive for California wildfire victims

IFPD collects sporting equipment for California wildfire victims

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Several members of the Idaho Falls Police Department were affected by the Paradise, California fire through family members that lost everything.

Captain Royce Clements is one of them.

So he has decided to launch a sporting goods donation for the children in Paradise, California.

"Sports is kinda like the center of their world, so if we can replace some of that equipment that they lost, it kinda helps them get back to normal," Captain Clements said.

He said the goal is to pack a trailer with equipment from every kind of sporting event you can think of.

They are hoping to collect as many donations by November 30, and Captain Clements is planning to drive the equipment there himself.

"This I think this will help pull a normalcy back into these kids lives," he said.

If you are interested in making donations, you can drop off new or used sporting goods at the Idaho Falls Police Department at 605 N. Capital Idaho Falls Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Or if you would like to make a monetary donation, a fund is set up at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls.

Taylorview Middle School is also participating in helping the cause by donating retired equipment. You can drop off donations at 350 Castlerock Ln, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 on Friday, November 16 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.,

Tuesday, November 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 27 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.