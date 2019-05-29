Idaho Falls

Nostalgic cartoon art display

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:26 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you'd like to take a nostalgic walk through the best part of your childhood, have we got a deal for you. 

Ron Campbell has a showing at the Willowtree Gallery in Idaho Falls. It's going on right now. He was a cartoonist for 50 years, and he worked on shows like the Jetsons, the Flintstones, Scooby Doo and Yogi Bear.

His best-known cartoon was 'The Beatles.' 

One of his pictures is of the Beatles performing their first time in the United States on the Ed Sullivan Show. He says his favorite part of traveling with his work and hearing the comments from the public. 

"The whole point to these paintings really is accessing the nostalgia that lots of people have," Campbell said. "Their memory of their childhood, always a happy memory rushing to the TV. On a Saturday morning, perhaps their parents were asleep upstairs, turning on the TV and finding everything on the TV is devoted just to them."

The show started Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open until 8 p.m. And it's free.

It's open again on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Willowtree Gallery is located at 210 Cliff Street in Idaho Falls. 

