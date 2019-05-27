Idaho Falls

Planet Arts classes held every Wednesday throughout the summer

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:50 PM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:50 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Planet Arts classes are held every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Willard Arts Center.

From noon to 1 p.m., kids five to nine years old can learn about an art technique and work on a project for only $3.

Planet Arts classes do not need to be taken as a series. This year's projects are:

  • June 12 – Snakes in the Grass
  • June 19 – 3D Shape Mobile
  • June 26 – Bee a Team!
  • July 3 – Fireworks and Rockets
  • July 10 – Sea Turtles in the Ocean
  • July 17 – If I was a Bug…
  • July 24 – Mosaic Tiles
  • July 31 – Recycled Dinosaur Sculptures
  • August 7 – Torn Paper Landscapes

"Planet Arts are perfect for busy summer schedules. Even if you can only fit in one, there is a little learning and a fun project," said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, "We love being able to offer these low-cost classes, so that as many kids as possible can participate in summer art."

You can register for classes in advance HERE.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories