Planet Arts classes held every Wednesday throughout the summer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Planet Arts classes are held every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Willard Arts Center.

From noon to 1 p.m., kids five to nine years old can learn about an art technique and work on a project for only $3.

Planet Arts classes do not need to be taken as a series. This year's projects are:

June 12 – Snakes in the Grass

June 19 – 3D Shape Mobile

June 26 – Bee a Team!

July 3 – Fireworks and Rockets

July 10 – Sea Turtles in the Ocean

July 17 – If I was a Bug…

July 24 – Mosaic Tiles

July 31 – Recycled Dinosaur Sculptures

August 7 – Torn Paper Landscapes

"Planet Arts are perfect for busy summer schedules. Even if you can only fit in one, there is a little learning and a fun project," said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, "We love being able to offer these low-cost classes, so that as many kids as possible can participate in summer art."

You can register for classes in advance HERE.