Planet Arts classes held every Wednesday throughout the summer
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Planet Arts classes are held every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Willard Arts Center.
From noon to 1 p.m., kids five to nine years old can learn about an art technique and work on a project for only $3.
Planet Arts classes do not need to be taken as a series. This year's projects are:
- June 12 – Snakes in the Grass
- June 19 – 3D Shape Mobile
- June 26 – Bee a Team!
- July 3 – Fireworks and Rockets
- July 10 – Sea Turtles in the Ocean
- July 17 – If I was a Bug…
- July 24 – Mosaic Tiles
- July 31 – Recycled Dinosaur Sculptures
- August 7 – Torn Paper Landscapes
"Planet Arts are perfect for busy summer schedules. Even if you can only fit in one, there is a little learning and a fun project," said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, "We love being able to offer these low-cost classes, so that as many kids as possible can participate in summer art."
You can register for classes in advance HERE.