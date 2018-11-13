President and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco visits east Idaho

Bank president visits east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is in town.

Dr. Mary C. Daly's eastern Idaho visit is her first public speaking appearance since assuming her new role.

"Look forward and say what is our best projection about where the economy will be in a year from now or two years from now," said Dr. Daly.

Dr. Daly addressed current and projected economic conditions in the context of the federal reserve's dual mandated to maximum employment and stable prices as well as prospects for bolstering u.S employment conditions over the longer term.

"Well, it's really just an indication that we all really feel with that low unemployment rate so that we can see where we're gonna go forward and how we react to that," said Jeff Newgard, the President and CEO of the Bank of Idaho.

Dr. Daly hopes to create a monetary policy to create a foundation of a sustainable economic environment by getting local leaders and local communities to create the opportunity for their individual workers to get workforce development and engage with new opportunities that are coming forward.

"Now I put to this speech together about the robustness of the economy and how you create sustained growth because at some point 1.9 percent unemployment isn't sustainable and it's about how you create long-lasting growth for the economy at the national level but also in Idaho Falls," she said. "I came to Idaho falls in the addition of the thriving economy and everything park mentioned it is really my distinct honor to speak in a place you call home."

Her main message is that we have a strong economy, but that we can aim higher.