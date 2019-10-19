Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store coming to Idaho Falls

Smart Foodservice coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There's a big new building on Lindsey Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

A Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is planned to open in November, and it's the company's first store in our area.

The store is a supplier for mostly the restaurant and hotel industry and sells large-scale food items.

It will be open to the public, and no membership is required.

Manager Erik Hargitt said they are excited to be here.

"We're going to see you on the sales floor. We're going to help you find your items. We're going to put them on the cart for you. We're going to ring you up. We're going to carry them out and put them in your car and see you off," Hargitt said.

The store will celebrate its grand opening on Nov. 2 with a public event.