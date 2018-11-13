Snow removal parking restriction ordinance goes into effect Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls snow removal parking restriction ordinance starts for the season on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The parking restrictions will automatically be in effect Thursday through March 15, 2019, whenever a snow event occurs.

A snow event is defined as any occurrence in which more than two inches of snow accumulates on the roadway as measured by the Idaho Transportation Department’s I-15 Idaho Falls Weather Station, located near the junction of I-15 and US-20.

When a qualifying snow event occurs, parking restrictions will be in effect. Plowing of all streets will begin on a priority basis.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will let you know when notices of snow events and parking restrictions are issued. You can also sign up to receive text notifications by texting ifalerts to 91011. You can also sign up for city news releases, emergency alerts and other notifications, such as snow events, click on the round Notify Me button on the homepage of the city’s website. The notifications will be sent via email.