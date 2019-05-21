Teenager hospitalized after explosion

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Ammon teenager is in the hospital following a small explosion at 4:10 p.m. Monday on Rosedale St.

Bonneville County Sergeant Bryan Lovell confirmed a teenager has been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Lovell said two teenagers were playing with two powders which caused an explosion.

A piece of wood impaled the teenager and caused a significant wound to the chest.

Due to the boy's age, a medical condition was not released.

Investigators are currently at Rosedale and Sunnyside just east of Hillcrest High School. They are still trying to determine the powders.

Police say there is no fire danger and the location is secure.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause.