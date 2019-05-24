Idaho Fish and Game Commission seats open

Idaho Fish and Game Commission Chairman Derick Attebury

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The appointed terms of Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners Derick Attebury of Idaho Falls and Dan Blanco of Moscow both expire at the end of June.

Governor Brad Little said he is now accepting applications for the two potential openings. Attebury, who served as Chairman of the Commission for the past year, represents the Upper Snake Region and Blanco represents the Clearwater Region.

Both men are eligible for reappointment.

"I want to thank Derick and Dan for their service to Idaho through their involvement on the Fish and Game Commission, and I appreciate Derick's leadership as chairman over the past year," Governor Little said. "Candidates seeking to apply for these open positions must consider the time, energy and gravity of these roles in managing Idaho's wildlife and natural resources for current and future generations."

Those interested in applying for the positions can find an application here.