Idaho Fish and Game Director retires

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 42 years, Idaho Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore stepped down Tuesday.

Moore served as director since 2011. He'll stay on the job until a replacement is selected by the Fish and Game Commission.

"It has been an honor to serve Idahoans, the governor and the Fish and Game Commission as director the last eight years, and as a state employee for over 42 years," Moore said. "Working together, Fish and Game and our wildlife resources are in excellent shape and ready to be handed off to new leadership."

Moore's career began after graduating with a master's degree in zoology from Idaho State University in 1977. During his career, he held multiple management duties including director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Idaho Fisheries Bureau Chief, and numerous other positions.

As Idaho director, Moore oversaw federal delisting and state management of gray wolves, development of several new species management plans, and a key role in developing Governor Butch Otter's sage grouse plan.

Moore intends to remain in Idaho and do some hunting and fishing.