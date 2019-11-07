News

Idaho governor asks agencies to cut budgets

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 11:51 AM MST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:51 AM MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little has asked most state agencies to trim their current budgets by 1% and prepare for more cuts in the coming year.
 
The Idaho Press reports Little didn't make the request of K-12 public schools. He sent a memo to other state agencies late last month last month asking them to identify another 2% base reduction in their budgets for the coming year.
 
Little's chief of staff Zach Hauge wrote in the memo that the governor's top priority is education. He called the request a "spending reset."
 
State tax revenues are running substantially lower than anticipated, but the state budget still has a big cushion, in part because this year's spending was budgeted to total about $174 million less than the predicted tax revenues.

