Idaho lab to lead 5G wireless research

INL INL's wireless test range supports government, industry, and academic testing and training.

INL INL's wireless test range supports government, industry, and academic testing and training.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Laboratory has established INL Wireless Security Institute to lead and coordinate research of 5G wireless technology.

The effort will involve a government, academic, and private industry effort to develop and validate 5G security protocols and data protection technologies. The new institute will draw on INL's expertise and facilities that have been used in the past to analyze, design, test, and improve cellular, radio, and satellite communication systems for government agencies and wireless communications companies.

"5G has the potential to drastically change how information is exchanged for communication and control using wireless networks. It will make autonomous vehicles a reality, it will enable a fleet of drones to communicate during public safety, and it will improve the speed of information exchange by at least 10 times," said Dr. Arupjyoti Bhuyan, the Institute's technical director. "Before 5G is deployed nationwide, the technology must be trusted, and security is a critical component of trust."

Some core capabilities of the institute will be equipped and staffed at INL, then leverage with other organizations across the country to address challenges like network reliability, infrastructure resiliency, millimeter wave spectrum efficiency, data encryption, and other initiatives.