Idaho Medicaid expansion on target

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's voter-approved Medicaid expansion appears to be on target for January 1, 2020.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has received approval letters from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for four critical Medicaid state plan amendments. That finalizes the formal procedure the department will use to work with eligible recipients once they begin receiving services in January.

The four amendments deal with eligibility, federal medical assistance percentage and two of Idaho Medicaid's benefit packages. The two packages are the Basic Alternative Benefit Plan and the Enhanced Alternative Benefit Plan.

The Idaho Legislature added several "sideboards" to the voter approved initiative in the 2019 legislative session. Those sideboards still require additional CMS approval of special waivers. They are in various stages of review.

"The department is really excited to announce this landmark news to the Idaho voters," said Dave Jeppesen, director of DHW. "The approvals received today keep us on track to deliver Medicaid expansion on Jan. 1."

You can find out if you're eligible for the Medicaid Expansion here.



Coverage will start on January 1.

