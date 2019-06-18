Idaho National Guard wrapping up training in California

Idaho National Guard wrapping up training

FORT IRWIN, CA (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Guard is finishing up a month-long training at Fort Irwin in California.

There are nearly four thousand soldiers from four states making up the 116th cavalry brigade combat team based in Boise.

About two-thousand of those soldiers are from Idaho and nearly 500 are from Eastern Idaho.

The training is taking place at the national training center where they get experience for real-life combat.

"The training is difficult," said Scott Sheridan, a member of the Idaho National Guard. "There's very little sleep, it's hot, you're uncomfortable. And you're always under contact, some form of contact. The opposing forces have you in contact 22 out of 24 hours a day."

