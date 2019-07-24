Idaho offers free tools for visually impaired

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - People whose vision starts failing due to various eye diseases have an increasingly difficult time getting along, especially if they are living alone. There is a little known free program where they can get all kinds of help through the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Mary Martinez recently learned about the program and took advantage of some of the many tools it offers.



"We have talking timers, talking clocks, talking glucose monitors, a lot of different things like that and we have magnifiers of different strengths that are all lighted," Janell Jarmin with the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.



Jarman assessed Martinez’s needs and provided about $500 worth of equipment for free.



“The magnifying glass helps me an awful lot," Martinez said as she read over her grocery list using one.



She can play solitaire again because of a special bright lamp designed for people like Martinez who have macular degeneration.



The commission also provided an audio book device Martinez loves to listen to.

"Oh, yes, especially Danielle Steele," she said.



The magnifying glasses and talking books and other things make a difference.



"We aren't a high budget program but we have a lot of little things we could do like that to help people be independent for as long as possible," Jarmin said.



"Feels good because I don't have that much money to pay for extra things like that," Martinez said.

For more information on the program call 208-525-7028.