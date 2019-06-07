Idaho Power joins Bannock Development donors

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Power Company joined a growing collection of regional businesses to invest in Bannock Development Corporation. The company contributed $6,000 to the economic development agency Thursday.

"Idaho Power is proud to support economic growth in Pocatello and throughout our service area," said Megan Ronk, Idaho Power's Business Innovation and Development Director. "By providing clean, affordable energy and offering incentives that help a wide variety of businesses expand within and migrate to our service area, we are doing our part to diversify the local economy in a way that is smart, sustainable and beneficial to our communities."

Bannock Development Chairman Brandon Lance said the investment would contribute to attracting new jobs to the community and related capacity building efforts.

