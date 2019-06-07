News

Idaho Power joins Bannock Development donors

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:39 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:09 PM MDT

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Power Company joined a growing collection of regional businesses to invest in Bannock Development Corporation. The company contributed $6,000 to the economic development agency Thursday.

"Idaho Power is proud to support economic growth in Pocatello and throughout our service area," said Megan Ronk, Idaho Power's Business Innovation and Development Director. "By providing clean, affordable energy and offering incentives that help a wide variety of businesses expand within and migrate to our service area, we are doing our part to diversify the local economy in a way that is smart, sustainable and beneficial to our communities." 

Bannock Development Chairman Brandon Lance said the investment would contribute to attracting new jobs to the community and related capacity building efforts.   
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories