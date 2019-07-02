Idaho releases long-term transportation plan

Google Maps

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Roundabouts, traffic lights, airport runways and sidewalks are all part of the Idaho Transportation Investment Program released by the Idaho Transportation Department this week.

The "ITIP" offers a seven-year plan for developing a wide range of public transportation projects in the state.

Eastern Idaho projects, for example, include Interstate 15 road construction from Hamer to Dubois, expansion of State Highway 48 from Rigby to Ririe and Interstate 86 rehabilitation from Raft River to Rockland, all beginning next year.

The new document lists projects by highway route, location, projected years of development, estimated costs, and potential funding sources.

You can review the plan in your neighborhood here.