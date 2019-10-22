Idaho's US Attorney collects over $2.3 million in penalties

Jaylene Nix

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's U.S. Attorney's Office collected more than $1.6 million in criminal restitution, fines, assessments, and civil debts in the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2019.

Crime victims receive funds collected in criminal restitution cases. In fiscal year 2019, the Office collected over $1.168 million in criminal restitution.

"Our collection and asset forfeiture staff of attorneys, paralegals, analysts, and fiscal agents ensure that those who have caused loss to victims pay those victims back and ensure that those who have profited from committing crimes in the District of Idaho are deprived of the proceeds and tools of their crimes," said U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. "These same folks also ensure that those who owe the federal government money, as a result of litigation in this District or as a result of longtime debt, make appropriate payments. This year, all of these dedicated individuals have done outstanding work and served this office, the taxpayers, and this community well."

Other criminal collections, like fines, go into the Crime Victims Fund. Those funds are distributed to the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program, the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence, and Victim Assistance.

Money recovered from criminal activity is returned to victims, used to offset the costs of operating federal prisons, and shared with local, state and federal law enforcement.

Some of the most notable collections last year included $150,600 paid the by the defendant in a child pornography case. $77,366 and $55,372 were recovered from real estate sales and refinances from the sale of a home in a child exploitation case and used to pay fraud restitution in two separate cases. And, $24,382 was collected after a home was sold to pay restitution in a child exploitation case.

Another $721,211 in forfeitures included currency, vehicles, and real property related to trafficking in controlled substances, fraud, child exploitation, and other serious crimes.

146 firearms used in criminal activities were destroyed to prevent their future use in crime.

And, some of the civil debts and penalties were also collected as part of civil penalties involving controlled substances, environmental protection, damage to federal property, and procurement fraud.