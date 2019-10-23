Idaho Supreme Court ruling favors Pocatello-Chubbuck School District

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Bannock County man has lost his effort to launch a class action lawsuit against the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District. The Idaho Supreme Court handed down its decision on the case Tuesday.

Mike Zeyen had sought relief and damages on behalf of all students currently enrolled in District 25 and their guardians.

Zeyen alleged that the school district's practice of charging fees to students and their parents violated the state Constitution. After the case went through discovery, Zeyen moved to create the class action and to add an unlawful-takings claim.

District Court denied the first motion for lack of standing. The court also denied his second motion because it was prejudicial to the school district and wasn't brought forward in a timely fashion.

According to the Supreme Court, Zeyen was unable to show that the relief he sought was possible under the "Educational Claims Act." It also found that the district court did not abuse its discretion in denying Zeyen's motion.