Idaho to help California wildfire efforts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor brad Little is approving an Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement with California to help with recovery efforts following wildfires.

"Idaho has an amazing depth of emergency management professionals that are willing to step up and help our fellow Americans during their times of need," Governor Little said. "Their skills and expertise will be an asset as we work with Californians in the disaster response."

The teams being deployed are from Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department, and Weiser Rural Fire Department, and include five engines and 17 personnel.

"Participation in the EMAC is vital to retaining a strong network of emergency management professionals and resources across the nation," Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy said. "Idaho has helped with many calls for EMAC support in the past, and we are proud to continue to do so in the future."

The deployment of state, county, and municipal government employees from Idaho is made possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between states, created to provide assistance in the event of a disaster.

The deployment for the teams is expected to last 17 days.

Under the EMAC mutual aid agreement, Idaho personnel are paid for their time and service by the requesting state.

Other fire departments throughout the state helping battle the fires have been dispatched by other means outside of the EMAC agreement.