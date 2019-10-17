11 Idaho public libraries receive grant

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eleven public libraries throughout Idaho were selected to each receive a $1,000 grant from Libraries Lead with Digital Skills.

They are:

Caldwell Public Library

Challis Public Library

Community Library Network (Post Falls)

Garden Valley District Library

Hagerman Public Library

Public Library Hailey Public Library

Lewiston City Library

Middleton Public Library

Nampa Public Library

Oneida County Library ( Malad )

) Portneuf Free Library District ( Chubbuck )

The $1,000 grants can be used by the libraries to continue or expand services and programs related to workforce development.

In addition to the funding, awardees will receive marketing support, technical guidance, advocacy tools, and a community of practice -- with the goal of drawing attention to the services libraries provide.

Idaho's newly awarded libraries will integrate Grow the Google programs into events or ongoing workshops to address the needs of their communities.

Libraries Lead with Digital Skills is an initiative of the American Library Association and the Public Library Association, sponsored by Grow with Google.

The goal of the initiative is to ensure public libraries across the nation receive ongoing access to free tools and resources to help Americans grow their skills, careers and businesses.