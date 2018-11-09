Idaho

Commission votes to end lawmakers' special pension perk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho citizens commission voted to close a loophole through which longtime state lawmakers who work briefly in high-paying state jobs at the end of their careers get full lifetime pensions as if they'd been full-time state employees all along.
 
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the vote came Thursday. Commission chairman Reed Larsen noted that two years ago, he said the retirement perk - which lawmakers enacted as a special exemption only for themselves in 1990 - "didn't pass the smell test."
 
The commission's decision holds unless rejected by the Legislature via concurrent resolution. Such a move would need to happen before the 25th day of the legislative session.
 
The six-member commission includes three members appointed by the governor and three appointed by the Idaho Supreme Court, meaning it represents both the executive and judicial branches of Idaho's government.

