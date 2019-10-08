Idaho

Court date set over Idaho lawmakers, treasurer office space

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 12:57 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:57 PM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho legislative leaders have filed a civil lawsuit against the treasurer over office space at the state capitol building.
 
The Idaho Press reported that an Oct. 31 hearing is scheduled to decide if state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth could stay in the capitol building.
 
Legislators claimed in June that Ellsworth violated state statute when she refused to move her office at the Legislature's request to make room for more House members and staff offices.
 
Ellsworth's attorney David Leroy claims her office location is necessary for her and her staff members to do their job.
 
Leroy's August motion says legislators are not able to sue the treasurer and it would require a resolution from both houses of government.
 
Officials say the hearing is necessary to resolve the dispute.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories