Democrat who narrowly lost in state Senate race to run again

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 05:14 PM MST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:14 PM MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Jim Bratnober says he will again challenge incumbent Republican state Sen. Fred Martin in Boise's District 15.
 
Bratnober, a Democrat, lost to Martin in the November 2018 election by 11 votes following a recount of the vote that had Martin initially winning by six votes.
 
Bratnober in a statement Tuesday says he's running again following the Idaho Legislature's decision earlier this year to add restrictions to voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
 
Bratnober also says he's concerned about education, public lands and rising housing costs.

