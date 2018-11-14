Fifth and sixth graders can ski free in Idaho

Mikeh0303 @ Wikipedia File photo of skier

MCCALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Do you have a fifth or sixth grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who'd like to learn?

Ski Idaho's Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth and sixth graders ski or snowboard 18 mountains for free. The program allows 5th graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers 6th graders two days free at 17 mountains.

It is open to any child from any state or country -- NOT just Idaho kids.

Participating resorts include:

You can complete the online application for the passport HERE. There is an $18 processing fee to order a passport.

Ski Idaho will then email you a passport you can print out or pull up on your smartphone at the ticket window.

Click HERE for a list of scheduled blackout dates.